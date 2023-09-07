BMCCI successfully concludes 6th Showcase Malaysia 2023

The Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) successfully concluded the 6th Showcase Malaysia 2023 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, featuring a series of seminars on contemporary issues. The event, which took place on September 6, witnessed the participation of prominent figures from both nations.

High Commissioner of Malaysia Haznah Md Hashim expressed her delight at the successful completion of the event and extended her gratitude to the BMCCI management and all stakeholders involved.

BMCCI's program placed significant emphasis on contemporary seminars covering trade and business opportunities, healthcare, the Halal industry, employability, and the digital economy frontier.

Additionally, the event featured the BMCCI Business Excellence Awards, a modest fashion show, and an extravagant Grand Gala Night that included the exhibition of Malaysian products and services.

During the event, one of the seminars aimed to ignite the untapped potential in the economic relationship between Bangladesh and Malaysia, as highlighted in the official release.

This session, held during the Plenary Session of the 6th Showcase Malaysia, also delved into the existing trade patterns, investment flows, and bilateral engagements between the two nations.

The seminar was chaired by the Malaysian High Commissioner and moderated by Dr. M Masrur Reaz, Chairman and CEO of Policy Exchange Bangladesh.

Furthermore, the event included seminars on healthcare and the Halal industry, featuring insights from AKM Sayadul Haq Bhuiyan, Head of Supply Chain and Export at Bengal Meat Processing Industries Ltd, BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir, and Sami Ahmed, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Limited.

The programme received support from key organisations, including the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), the Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DPMM), the Malaysia South-South Association (MASSA), Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA), the Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia, and the High Commission of Malaysia in Bangladesh.