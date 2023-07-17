6th Showcase Malaysia 2023 held in Dhaka

The Malaysian South-South Association (MASSA) organised the 6th Showcase Malaysia 2023 in Dhaka on Monday (17 July).

Addressing an online discussion on Enhancing Bangladesh-Malaysia Business Relations, BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir said businesses from Malaysia can benefit from exploring the Bangladeshi market.

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Treasurer of BMCCI and Member of the 6th Showcase Organizing Committee presented the keynote paper on "Trade and Business Opportunities in Bangladesh" at the occasion.

In his presentation, he shared the story of the incredible development of Bangladesh in the last 50 years. He said that Bangladesh is working tirelessly to move itself to the ranks of developed countries by 2041 as its development target. Bangladesh has shown success in meeting all the criteria needed to move towards the target. He discussed the potential sectors identified as investment areas in Bangladesh and highlighted Bangladesh's potential as a consumer. He further added that Bangladesh's huge working youth population has contributed to becoming one of the focal points for attracting foreign investment.

Ng Su Fun, Executive Secretary of MASSA welcomed all at the beginning and moderated the programme.

Syed Almas Kabir, President of BMCCI gives an audio-visual briefing on the 6th Showcase Malaysia 2023 event. He says that Bangladesh has become a hotbed for new investment as the industry becomes a fundamental lever of geo-economic power in this Southeast Asia region and there is a good opportunity for Malaysian investment and businesses in different sectors. He invites the audience to participate in the upcoming 6th Showcase Malaysia. This grand event will be held from August 31 to September 2, 2023, at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka, Bangladesh, and will showcase the best of Malaysian products and services across various sectors. By participating in this event, Malaysians will have the opportunity to network with Bangladeshi businesses, explore potential trade and investment opportunities, and learn more about the Bangladesh market. BMCCI's Senior Vice President Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Secretary General Motaher Hoshan Khan were also present at the meeting while promoting Showcase Malaysia.

Datuk Merlyn Kasimir from MASSA, Chuan Yu Fan from See Hau Global Sdn Bhd, Calvin Ng from Industrial Concrete Products Sdn Bhd, Jerome Ham from Industrial Concrete Products Sdn Bhd, Ong Kian Yew from PIKOM, Susie Tamin from MIMOS. Badrul Hisham Ibrahim from MIMOS is present at the meeting and has inquiries about Bangladesh and its trade and investment climate. The discussion provides valuable insights into the business landscape in Bangladesh and highlights the advantages of investing in the country.