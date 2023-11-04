3 buses set on fire within 30 minutes in capital

Three buses were set on fire within half an hour in the capital's Elephant Road, New Market and Sayedabad areas on Saturday evening.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Around 7:30pm, a passenger bus of Mirpur Link Paribahan was torched in front of Gawsia Market in the capital, fire service's Station Officer Talha Bin Zasim said on Saturday.

Two buses were torched this evening (4 November) outside Multiplan Center in Elephant road and the New Market area pic.twitter.com/I4kmw4xctK— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsbd) November 4, 2023

Another bus owned by Green University was set on fire around 7:43pm outside the Multiplan Center in the Elephant Road area.

A bus set ablaze this evening (4 November) outside Multiplan Center in Elephant Road pic.twitter.com/OW4rfueg7G— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsbd) November 4, 2023

The third incident took place under the flyover near Sayedabad's Janapath intersection around 7:55pm.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Two teams of the fire service are working to douse the blaze in each place, said Talha Bin Zasim.