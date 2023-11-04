3 buses set on fire within 30 minutes in capital

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 08:50 pm

The arson attacks took place in Elephant Road, New Market and Sayedabad areas ahead of the BNP-Jamaat blockade announced for tomorrow

Photo: Collected.
Three buses were set on fire within half an hour in the capital's Elephant Road, New Market and Sayedabad areas on Saturday evening.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Around 7:30pm, a passenger bus of Mirpur Link Paribahan was torched in front of Gawsia Market in the capital, fire service's Station Officer Talha Bin Zasim said on Saturday.

Another bus owned by Green University was set on fire around 7:43pm outside the Multiplan Center in the Elephant Road area.

The third incident took place under the flyover near Sayedabad's Janapath intersection around 7:55pm.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Two teams of the fire service are working to douse the blaze in each place, said Talha Bin Zasim.

