3 buses set on fire within 30 minutes in capital
The arson attacks took place in Elephant Road, New Market and Sayedabad areas ahead of the BNP-Jamaat blockade announced for tomorrow
Three buses were set on fire within half an hour in the capital's Elephant Road, New Market and Sayedabad areas on Saturday evening.
Around 7:30pm, a passenger bus of Mirpur Link Paribahan was torched in front of Gawsia Market in the capital, fire service's Station Officer Talha Bin Zasim said on Saturday.
Another bus owned by Green University was set on fire around 7:43pm outside the Multiplan Center in the Elephant Road area.
The third incident took place under the flyover near Sayedabad's Janapath intersection around 7:55pm.
Two teams of the fire service are working to douse the blaze in each place, said Talha Bin Zasim.