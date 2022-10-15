Sarathi sign MoU with Guardian Life Insurance Limited

Corporates

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 05:08 pm

'Sarathi- Improving Financial Health' signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guardian Life Insurance Limited (GLIL) to facilitate access to a customized health and life-embedded insurance product for 18,000 ready-made garment (RMG) workers and their community members within November 2022.

Out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure for Bangladesh was reported to be 72.7% by the World Bank in 2019.

To improve access to regular healthcare for the low-income population, 'Sarathi- Improving Financial Health', a project co-funded by Swisscontact & MetLife Foundation, has partnered with Guardian Life Insurance Limited, the biggest life insurer of Bangladesh in terms of life coverage, read a media release.

Recently, The MoU was signed by Bipasha S. Hossain, Team Leader, Sarathi, Swisscontact Bangladesh, and Yeasin Arafat, Ex-Head of Digital Channel & ADC, Guardian Life in this regard, in the presence of the Sarathi team and representatives from Guardian Life Insurance Ltd.

The collaboration will usher in access to affordable health and life-embedded insurance products for ready-made garment (RMG) workers which will concurrently promote savings.

The upcoming product includes innovative features such as 24/7 telemedicine and live hospicash benefits alongside outpatient department (OPD) services. The features, including life insurance, are foreign to a majority of RMG workers and their community members. So, the initiative will also focus on educating them about the benefits of regular healthcare and life insurance.

