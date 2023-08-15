Rupali Bank pays tribute at portrait of Father of Nation on National Day of Mourning

On the occasion of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day-2023, state-owned Rupali Bank Limited has paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On Tuesday (15 August ), under the leadership of Rupali Bank Limited Chairman Kazi Sanaul Haque and Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Jahangir, tributes were paid by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at 32 Dhanmondi in the capital.

At that time, DMDs Tahmina Akhtar, Kazi Abdur Rahman and Hasan Tanveer, General Managers Md Harunur Rashid, Md Faiz Alam, Mohammad Shahedur Rahman, Md Ismail Hossain Sheikh, Mohammad Safayet Hossain, Kamal Bhattacharya, Md Noman Mia, Salamun Necha and SM Didarul Islam and officers and employees of all levels of the bank were present.

Earlier, wreaths were placed on the portrait of the Father of the Nation installed at the head office of the bank at Dilkusha. Later a discussion meeting was held at the head office of the bank.

Apart from this, on the occasion of the National Mourning Day, recitation of the Holy Quran, Milad Mahfil, distribution of food to orphans and the needy and special prayers for the souls of all the martyrs of 15 August including Bangabandhu were offered.

Rupali Bank Employees Union (CBA), Executive Forum, Bangabandhu Parishad, Independence Bankers Parishad and Bangabandhu Engineering Parishad also paid tributes at Bangabandhu's portrait