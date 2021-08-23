Runner Motors achieved 3 prestigious awards from Eicher Motors Ltd

Runner Motors Ltd has recently achieved three prestigious awards from Eicher Motors Ltd, India.

They are namely, Highest Commercial Vehicle Sales in the International Market for FY 2020-21 (17th consecutive years), Highest Truck Sales in Overseas Market, and Best Service Dealer Award for FY 2020-21 in the South Asia region (4th consecutive years).

The award was presented at the Annual Dealer Conference 2020-21 virtually hosted by Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicle in presence of all Eicher dealers across the world.

Runner Motors Ltd is the leading authorized distributor of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicle in the international market.

Hafizur Rahman Khan, Chairman Runner Group, Reazul Haque Chowdhury, Managing Director, Amid Sakif Khan, Director-Marketing along with other high officials of Runner Motors Ltd were present in the virtual Annual Dealer Conference 2020-21.