Runner Motors Ltd launches commercial vehicles

Runner Motors Ltd launched a few commercial vehicles in the "Eicher Pro 2000 and 6000" series with the latest technology.

The vehicles were inaugurated in a press conference at the International Convention Center, Bashundhara on Thursday (19 October).

Hafizur Rahman Khan, Chairman, Runner Group, and Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicle, Bangladesh, South Asia and ASEAN countries Regional Head, Shantanu Srivastava inaugurated the ceremony as the chief guest.

Vice Chairman of Runner Group Mozammel Hossain, Eicher and senior officials of Runner were present.

In the opening speech of the program, Senior GM of Runner Motors Feroz Kabir explained the details of all the vehicles and said Runner Motors will continue to make important contributions to the country's economy along with significant revolution of the transport sector.

Hafizur Rahman Khan, chairman of Runner Group, said, "Today is a day of great joy; we have started the journey of these two series of vehicles in the transport sector. Which will contribute greatly to the economy of the country along with improving the transport and communication sector.