Rosatom presents SMR technology at EXPO 2020

Corporates

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 09:41 pm

Related News

Rosatom presents SMR technology at EXPO 2020

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 09:41 pm
Rosatom presents SMR technology at EXPO 2020

Rosatom, the state nuclear corporation of Russia recently hosted Small Modular Reactors (SMR) Day at EXPO 2020, which is currently taking place in Dubai.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev, World Nuclear Association Director General Sama Bilbao Y Leon, and high-ranking representatives from international organisations and partner companies, UAE Atomic Energy Corporation Director General Mohamed Al-Hammadi and Russian Ambassador to the UAE Timur Zabirov attended the event on 20 January. 

Small Modular Reactors Day was an international platform for discussing the benefits of Small Modular Reactors, the prospects of their development across the world. 

The programme was opened by a multimedia demonstration on benefits of small modular reactor based nuclear power plants in a wide range of climates while ensuring a stable supply of electricity and achieving decarbonization goals.

Rosatom's Director General said: "For me personally, last year's UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow was a watershed moment. I literally felt the winds of change. Not just at COP26 but at all energy and climate conferences in 2021 it was clear that people were realizing that a carbon-free future is impossible without the peaceful use of nuclear technology. The role that nuclear energy can play in helping the world move away from hydrocarbons and meet our collective climate goals is now firmly in the public consciousness."

Answering to questions during the panel discussion, Alexey Likhachev noted: "The advantages of large-scale nuclear power plants are obvious – they provide access to a reliable, uninterrupted, low-carbon source of electricity in countries with high energy demand and well-developed infrastructure. Small modular reactors occupy a different niche. They supply power to remote regions, island states, countries with lower power needs or specific industrial projects, such as mining projects." 

"There are other clear advantages of small modular reactor technologies, include their ability to quickly scale power up and down to meet demand – quicker construction periods and lower start-up costs. Small modular reactors can provide energy and heat to areas where large-capacity nuclear power plants are either economically inaccessible or inappropriate due to geographic features or territorial restrictions, meaning they provide equal energy opportunities for people around the world. It seems to me that giving everyone access to low-carbon energy, especially in a world where almost a billion people still do not have such access, is a goal we must strive to achieve," said Alexey Likhachev.

Kirill Komarov, Rosatom's First Deputy General Director, Director of Development and International Business, noted that Rosatom is not just offering conceptual technology, but is already successfully operating SMRs in Russia. "The floating power unit Akademik Lomonosov has been supplying the port city of Pevek in Russia's Chukotka region with both electricity and heat for more than two years. We have also started developing our first land-based SMR nuclear power plant in Yakutia, which will be equipped with RITM-200N reactors and will be connected to the grid in 2028."

Representatives of the governments and management of energy companies from Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines spoke about how SMRs could solve a wide range of national development problems, and the head of Seligdar stressed that only SMRs were able to provide reliable energy supply at a predictable price for the company's projects in northern Russia.

Several agreements were signed during Small Modular Reactors Day. These included a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation to construct SMR nuclear power plants, signed by Rosatom and the Energy Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic. Rusatom Overseas signed a Cooperation Agreement with the Armenian nuclear power plant and a Memorandum of Intent with mining company Seligdar. 
 

Rosatom / Expo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: The office complex in London that Google has agreed to buy for $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Nicer offices are coming back. Google bet another $1 billion on it

8h | Bloomberg Special
Illustration: TBS

Watch Ads, 100% discounts and other scams you should be aware of

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

10h | Mode
Selim RF Hussain. Sketch: TBS

Brac Bank plans to double business in next four years: MD

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

3h | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

3h | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

3h | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

4
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Estimated cost of Dhaka Subway
Infrastructure

Dhaka Subway: Traffic woes to be eased further by 2030