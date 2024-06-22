MetLife Bangladesh policy-owners to get special discounts at InterContinental Dhaka

MetLife Bangladesh has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with InterContinental Dhaka.

Through this MoU, policy-owners of MetLife Bangladesh will benefit from a discount between 20-50% on purchases and services including food, health club membership, swimming and spa services, and banquet hall rentals, reads a press release.

Policy-owners can avail the discount by showing their MetLife issued Life Card which is digitally available in 360Health Mobile app.

The MoU is part of MetLife's continuous efforts to provide lifestyle centric benefits to its policy-owners.

InterContinental Dhaka has been a luxurious host in the heart of Dhaka, offering numerous services to their guests and membership holders for many years. The signing with MetLife Bangladesh further expands their horizon of serving their valued guests.

From the InterContinental Dhaka, Rezwan Maruf, Director of Sales and Marketing and Saiful Alam, Sales Manager were present during the signing.

From MetLife Bangladesh, Nowfel Anower, Chief Marketing Officer, Asif Shams, Head of Bancassurance and Shiuly Akhter, Deputy Manager, Marketing and Product were present during the signing.