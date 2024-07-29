Dutch Bangla Bank’s profit drops by 34% in April-June

Stocks

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 10:25 pm

Related News

Dutch Bangla Bank’s profit drops by 34% in April-June

During the April to June quarter, its net profit declined to Tk75.48 crore, down from Tk115 crore in the same period of 2023

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 10:25 pm
A branch of Dutch Bangla Bank Limited. Picture: Collected
A branch of Dutch Bangla Bank Limited. Picture: Collected

The year-on-year profit of Dutch-Bangla Bank, a private sector lender, dropped by 34% in the second quarter of 2024, according to its price-sensitive information (PSI).

During the April to June quarter, its net profit declined to Tk75.48 crore, down from Tk115 crore in the same period of 2023.

The earnings per share (EPS) of the bank stood at Tk0.86 in Q2 of 2024, while its net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk55.56.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, in the first quarter (January-March) of 2024, the bank reported a slight increase in profit to Tk128 crore, compared to Tk125 crore in Q1 of 2023.

Meanwhile, for the first half of 2024, its profit declined by 15% to Tk203.63 crore, down from Tk240 crore in the first six months of 2023.

The net operating cash flow per share significantly increased to Tk42.60, up from Tk20.04 in the same period of the previous year.

In 2023, Dutch-Bangla Bank achieved a record profit, surpassing the Tk800 crore mark for the first time in its history.

According to its statements, the private sector lender posted a profit of Tk801 crore in 2023 marking a significant growth of 42% compared to the previous year.

Moreover, the bank paid a 17.50% cash dividend and a 17.50% stock dividend to its shareholders.

The bank's shares closed at Tk47.80 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Monday.
 

Bangladesh

DBBL / Bangladesh / profit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

3h | Panorama
Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

14h | Brands
With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos