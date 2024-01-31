DBBL holds Managers’ Conference-2024

DBBL holds Managers’ Conference-2024

The Managers' Conference-2024 of Dutch-Bangla Bank was held on 27 and 28 January in Dhaka to review the bank's overall performance for the year 2023 and discuss the business plan and strategy for achieving targets for the year 2024. 

Branch Managers from all the 241 branches attended the conference, reads a press release.

Sadia Rayen Ahmed, chairperson, Board of Directors of Dutch-Bangla Bank was present as the chief guest and inaugurated the conference. Sayem Ahmed, director; Abedur Rashid Khan, nominee director and Ekramul Haque, independent director, were also present in the conference.

In her speech the chairperson mentioned that the world economy is currently going through a critical phase due to Covdid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war. Consequently, banks in Bangladesh should be more careful to overcome this crisis. 

She advised branch managers to enhance their marketing efforts to increase deposit and inflow of foreign remittance. 

She mentioned that Dutch-Bangla Bank is a technology savvy bank and branch managers should use advantage of this to maximize profit of their respective branches. 

She also emphasised the significance of customer service in banking, stressing the importance of timely service delivery. She urged everyone to prioritize customer satisfaction at all levels.

Sayem Ahmed, director of the bank, advised the branch managers to uphold the pioneering role of the bank it has created in the digitisation in the banking sector.

Ekramul Haque, independent director of the bank advised the managers to work hard in achieving their respective budgets set by the management for 2024.

The conference was presided over by the managing director and CEO of the bank.
 

