MetLife provides free 24/7 doctor consultancy for Hajj pilgrims

MetLife Bangladesh's award-winning flagship mobile health app 360Health has introduced a new feature for Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims which provides 24/7 online free doctor consultation.

The facility will ensure immediate access to professional medical services for any health-related issues, reads a press release.

This service is available to all registered members including hajj pilgrims as long they register by 30 June and pilgrims are not required to have an insurance policy from MetLife. The service can be availed for free as many times as needed within 12 months from the date of registration.

This new feature in the 360Health app allows pilgrims to connect with qualified doctors anytime and anywhere during their hajj journey where getting access to professional medical services may not always be easy. They can avail the service easily with internet connection.

MetLife Bangladesh's 360Health app is a comprehensive health app that offers a range of services and benefits for users, such as health risk assessment, health tips, fitness tracker, health articles, health videos, and discounts on various health and wellness products and services. The app can be downloaded for free from Google Play Store.

The app currently has over a million users and is one of the most popular heath apps in Bangladesh.