'Rock N Rhythm 4.0; Resurrection of Black' music event to be held on 10 May

Sunsilk Presents "Rock N Rhythm 4.0; Resurrection of Black" by Adventor Communications is all set to blow your mind on 10 May with an incredible line-up of renowned music artists from around the world.

The event promises to be the ultimate music extravaganza, with a blend of contemporary music to suit every taste. "Rock N Rhythm" was always focused on the next gen lineups with their creative charisma. Adventor Communications previous concerts heavily appreciated by the music lovers of Bangladesh. Previously they organized Rock n Rhythm 1.0, Rock n Rhythm 2.0, Rock n Rhythm 3.0; Tribute Fiesta, Anuv Jain Live in Dhaka, Darshan Raval Live in Dhaka, etc. live concerts.

Photo: Courtesy

"Rock N Rhythm 4.0" is going to be a music event that will celebrate the power of music to bring people together. The speciality of this event is that "Black" after 20 years will perform with their old lineup. Bangladeshi band music enthusiastic people were waiting for 20 years to witness the live performance of Black. Famous band artist Oni Hasan will perform with some of the music stars after 11 years in Bangladesh. Also, Band Recall will perform for the first time in Bangladesh in this concert. The event will feature live performances by Popeye Bangladesh, Cryptic Fate, Old School, and Farooque Bhai Project who are sure to get the crowd up on their melody. The fans were awestruck after publishing the lineups.

Photo: Courtesy

The event is set to take place at the city's one of the biggest venues ICCB Expo Zone, with state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems to ensure an immersive and unforgettable experience. Fans can expect an ambient atmosphere as they will perform all the melodic masterpieces.

Tickets for "Rock N Rhythm 4.0" are available for purchase on https://tickify.live/events/rnr4/. For more information about the event, including the full lineup of performers and schedule, visit Facebook Page of Adventor Communications.