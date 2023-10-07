Robi Axiata Limited extends best wishes to Bangladesh Cricket Team with World Cup theme song

As the cricket fever intensifies with the ongoing ICC World Cup, Robi Axiata Limited extends its heartfelt wishes to the Bangladesh cricket team on their upcoming match on Saturday (7 October).

In the spirit of camaraderie, Robi takes a moment to reflect on its enduring association with cricket, symbolized by the recently unveiled Robi's World Cup theme song, "Jani Bangladesh Parbe Tumio," reads a press release.

Robi's journey with cricket is deeply rooted, having been the proud sponsor of the National Cricket team from 2015 to 2017.

Beyond sponsorship, Robi has played a pivotal role in nurturing cricket talent, exemplified by the discovery of Ebadot through the Pacer Hunt contest, who now stands as a celebrated member of the national team.

"Jani Bangladesh Parbe Tumio," a revitalised rendition of the 2008 hit "Chaite Paro" by Aurthohin, serves as a musical ode to the unwavering passion of Bangladeshi cricket fans.

The song not only resonates with the game but also aligns with Robi's ethos of inspiring greatness and spreading positivity. Rajeev Sethi, CEO of Robi, emphasizes, "This theme song is more than just cricket; it's an anthem of inspiration and motivation, echoing the resilient spirit of the Tigers."

As cricket enthusiasts gear up for the World Cup matches, Robi reaffirms its commitment to the cricket community. The My Robi app, in collaboration with Rabbithole, will live-stream ICC World Cup matches, offering fans an immersive experience.

Cricket aficionados can subscribe to this service through the My Robi app and set the energizing theme song as their Goongoon by dialling *28466*807#. Additionally, the soundtrack is available on Spotify for fans to enjoy.

In this moment of shared enthusiasm for cricket, Robi Axiata Limited wishes the Bangladesh cricket team the very best in their World Cup journey, embodying the belief that with determination and teamwork, they too can triumph—Parbe Tumio.