Rise Above All 2022 to be held on 18 March

Public speaking platform, "Walton Presents Rise Above All-2022 Powered by Frutika in Association with RTV" is back again organised by Don Sumdany Facilitation and Consultancy.

The event will be held on Friday (18 March) at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) located in Khamarbari, Farmgate, Dhaka.

Being an annual event for Don Sumdany Facilitation, it aims to unite people from all walks of life to share an amazing learning experience, reads a press release.

Rise Above All creates an opportunity for students and young professionals to connect with some of the most notable corporate leaders and media personalities of the nation who will be sharing their success stories with the audience.

Rise Above All is a unique and engaging platform for the youth to get advice from professionals and create networks with some iconic and pioneer individuals who have been the role models of success in Bangladesh, reads the statement.

The guest speakers of the event are some of the legends from the government, media, and corporate sectors, namely - State Minister of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Managing Director and CEO of Walton Golam Murshed, Managing Director and CEO of Akij Ventures Limited Syed Alamgir, Country Managing Director of Oracle Bangladesh Rubaba Dowla, CEO of Grameenphone Ltd Yasir Azman, Vice-Chancellor of Asian University for Women Rubana Huq, Co-Founders of Noize Jeans & LoveGen Manish and Anurag Chauhan, Founder and CEO of 10 Minutes School Ayman Sadiq, Content Creator Iftekhar Rafsan, Actor Siam Ahmed, Content Creator Raba Khan, and CEO of RTV Syed Ashik Rahman.

The programme will be hosted by Ghulam Sumdany Don, chief inspirational officer of Don Sumdany Facilitation & Consultancy, adds the statement.

Working professionals, entrepreneurs, students, service holders can join this event and enlighten themselves with the knowledge of the guest speakers.