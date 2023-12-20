Sisimpur to air in RTV again

20 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
20 December, 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sisimpur, the popular television series for children's edutainment, is returning to RTV. 

From 6 January of the coming year, Sisimpur will be broadcast on RTV every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 5pm, reads a press release. 

It will be re-telecast on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the same time, ensuring children can enjoy watching Sisimpur with their parents on RTV six days a week at 5pm. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Recently, a contract has been signed between RTV and Watermark MCL to initiate this partnership. Watermark MCL is the distribution partner of Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, the producer of the Sisimpur program in Bangladesh.

Syed Ashik Rahman, the CEO of RTV and Palash Mia, the managing director of Watermark MCL, signed the contract on behalf of their respective organizations. During this time, Mohammad Shah Alam, the managing director of Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, along with top officials from three organizations were present.

USAID/Bangladesh has been supporting the development and implementation of all activities of Sisimpur in Bangladesh since its beginning in 2005.
 

