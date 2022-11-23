Presidency University hosts 'Career Chat with Don Sumdany'

Presidency University Office of the Student Affairs and Career Services and the Job Seekers Club jointly organised a workshop titled "Career Chat with Don Sumdany" at Presidency University Auditorium Tuesday.

In the workshop session, Don Sumdany emphasised various soft-skills, selection of career paths and three key points for the career development of the students, said a press release.

Don Sumdany shared his personal experience with Presidency University students and advised them to focus on CGPA, extracurricular activities and various skillsets. He encouraged students to take up part-time jobs and also shared some tips and tricks for CV writing.

University Advisor Major General Kazi Ashfaq Ahmed (retd), Registrar Md Ruhul Amin, Chairman of School of Business Md Muzakkerul Huda, Chairman of Civil Engineering Department Dr Md Sultanul Islam, Chairman of English Department Md Habibullah, Head of Office of the Student Affairs and Career Services Manjurul Haque Khan, Head of Admission and Promotion Department Md Abdul Ghaffar alongside teachers, officials and students were present at the programme.