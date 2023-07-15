Top 5 public speaking apps to boost your presence

Public speaking is a form of art that can only be mastered with a lot of practice. These five apps will help you all the way to achieve success.(Pexels)

Public speaking can be a challenging task for many people, but with the right strategies and preparation, you can improve your skills and become a more confident and effective public speaker.

If you have impressive public speaking skills, the chances of you being in leadership positions increases as you can impress, not just your boss, but also friends and colleagues.

However, modern day public speaking needs modern day solutions. There are various apps that can help you practice public speaking. Read about these five public speaking apps below:

Metronome app

This free interactive app provides a drum machine designed by musicians, allowing you to speed-train yourself and maintain an active pace while giving a speech. Metronome Beats on the app can help you improve your conversation skills by practising at specific tempos.

ELSA

If speaking fluent English is a challenge for you, then the ELSA app may help you a lot. This app uses AI with exclusive voice recognition features to assist you in getting your pronunciation and fluency right.

Rev Audio and Voice Recorder

It is a powerful tool that enables you to analyse your voice and speech, facilitating self-improvement. By simply recording your voice using Rev Voice Recorder, you will receive a precise transcription of your recording directly in your mailbox.

This app offers an efficient way to enhance your public speaking skills by providing valuable insights and opportunities for quick improvement.

Orai

It is a popular app that utilises voice recognition technology to provide lessons that improve your speech pace, clarity, confidence, facial expressions, conciseness, and help you eliminate filler words. Orai is a cost-effective alternative to a personal coach.

Speeko app

This is an advanced personal speech coach that offers an intuitive interface and a unique feature that monitors if your speech is inclusive or exclusive. With coverage of core speaking techniques, it is ideal for enhancing both public speaking and conversation skills.