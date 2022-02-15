‘Here Comes Asa’ airing on Rtv today

Popular Japanese drama series 'Here Comes Asa' will air on Rtv, today, at 5pm.

The broadcast of the series is part of an initiative commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations of Japan and Bangladesh.

'Here Comes Asa' is based on the life of Ms Hirooka Asako, and the story follows her pursuit of becoming a successful businesswoman. The series will air every Tuesday and Wednesday, at 5pm, on Rtv.