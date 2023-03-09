RTV awards 'Joya Alokito Nari Sommanona-2023' to six women

Corporates

Press Release
09 March, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 12:09 pm

Related News

RTV awards 'Joya Alokito Nari Sommanona-2023' to six women

Press Release
09 March, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 12:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

RTV "Joya Alokito Nari Sommanona-2023" was held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka on 6 March. Six women were honoured for their special contributions in various fields of society.

Freedom Fighter Commander Ashalata Baidya, Music personality Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, Scientist Professor Haseena Khan, Social worker Shefali Begum, Women Entrepreneur Taslima Miji, and Badminton player Alina Sultana got this award.

A low-cost sanitary pad "Joya" was launched at the event to combat health risks for women.

In addition to giving a felicitation speech, honorable Minister of State for Social Welfare Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru MP, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori and his wife, Ambassador of Kosovo to Bangladesh Guner Ureya, Director of RTV Begum Bilkis Nahar, Chief of Party of Democracy International Bangladesh Dana Olds, Chief Operating Officer of FMCG Division IFAD Group Mahbub Baset, MD & CEO of National Life Insurance Md Kazim Uddin, DMD of SMC Enterprises Limited Feroze Ul Alam, Marketing GM of SMC Enterprises Khandkar Shamim Rahman, GM (Human Resource) of SMC Enterprises Ltd. Rana Kaiser and cultural personalities handed over medals to the nominees.

Award / rtv / women

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

2h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

1h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Another day, another record by Shakib

Another day, another record by Shakib

1h | TBS SPORTS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up against his wife’s complaint

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up against his wife’s complaint

1h | TBS Entertainment
“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

18h | TBS Stories
Can women do everything?

Can women do everything?

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters