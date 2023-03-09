RTV awards 'Joya Alokito Nari Sommanona-2023' to six women

Photo: Courtesy

RTV "Joya Alokito Nari Sommanona-2023" was held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka on 6 March. Six women were honoured for their special contributions in various fields of society.

Freedom Fighter Commander Ashalata Baidya, Music personality Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, Scientist Professor Haseena Khan, Social worker Shefali Begum, Women Entrepreneur Taslima Miji, and Badminton player Alina Sultana got this award.

A low-cost sanitary pad "Joya" was launched at the event to combat health risks for women.

In addition to giving a felicitation speech, honorable Minister of State for Social Welfare Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru MP, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori and his wife, Ambassador of Kosovo to Bangladesh Guner Ureya, Director of RTV Begum Bilkis Nahar, Chief of Party of Democracy International Bangladesh Dana Olds, Chief Operating Officer of FMCG Division IFAD Group Mahbub Baset, MD & CEO of National Life Insurance Md Kazim Uddin, DMD of SMC Enterprises Limited Feroze Ul Alam, Marketing GM of SMC Enterprises Khandkar Shamim Rahman, GM (Human Resource) of SMC Enterprises Ltd. Rana Kaiser and cultural personalities handed over medals to the nominees.