Rickshaw fare can be paid through ‘tap’

Corporates

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 04:47 pm

Passengers of rickshaw will now be able to pay their fares through the mobile financial service Trust Axiata Pay or 'tap'. 

'tap' launched the feature on Saturday as a pilot project, reads a press release.

The Managing Director and CEO of Trust Bank limited and Director at Trust Axiata Digital Limited Humaira Azam inaugurated the project. 

Dewan Nazmul Hasan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of tap was also present in the launching event held in the capital's Dhanmondi area.

As part of the project, 300 rickshaw pullers were given ID cards with QR codes. Passengers will be able to send their fares to the driver's wallet by scanning this code by the tap app on their phones.  

Rickshaw drivers will receive Tk10 bonus for every payment from tap, which will be added on top of the fares they receive. They will be able to withdraw the money from any tap agent. The passengers will also receive a 10% cash back when they pay fare with tap. The offer will be available for 15 days, until 22 January. 

At the event, Humaira Azam said, "tap has taken this initiative to bring digital financial services at the grassroots level. We hope that this initiative will play a role in creating Digital Bangladesh under the leadership of the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We believe this is an important initiative toward ensuring digital services through MFS.

 Dewan Nazmul Hasan said, "We want to ensure MFS benefits for everyone and at every level. This can make lives easier for people from all walks of life. tap is setting an example by starting this service in Dhaka. We want to eventually make this available for the whole country." 

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, chairman at Trust Axiata Digital Limited which owns 'tap', launched the commercial operation of this mobile financial and payment service at the Trust Bank head office in Dhaka earlier this year on 28 July.

 tap — a joint venture company by Trust Bank Limited, Bangladesh and Axiata Digital Services Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.

Trust Axiata Pay (TAP)

