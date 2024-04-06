'Rewarding Relation between the Netherlands and Bangladesh' at DBCCI Iftar Mahfil

Corporates

Press Release
06 April, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 10:28 pm

Related News

'Rewarding Relation between the Netherlands and Bangladesh' at DBCCI Iftar Mahfil

Press Release
06 April, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 10:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DBCCI) hosted a Business Networking Seminar on "Rewarding Relation between the Netherlands and Bangladesh" at DBCCI Iftar party on 6 April 2023 at Six Seasons Hotel in Dhaka.

Mrs. Sara van Hoeve, First Secretary, Economic Affairs, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dhaka, Bangladesh graced the event as a Special Guest. She focused on the important sectors, specially agriculture, IT, water resources, leather and RMG. She appreciated youth group of Bangladesh, who has a significant contribution in ICT sector. DBCCI may take a rule to make a gateway among the youth tech group to the Dutch investors. She also focused on the present contribution by the Dutch government to Bangladesh Mrs. Sara assured all support from Dutch Embassy.

Mr. Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser, President, Dutch-Bangla Chamber presided over the session. Mr. Afser expressed his gratitude to the patrons for the successful completion of the BIDA-BEZA-DBCCI Delegation to the Netherlands and Belgium during 1-5 November 2023. He gave special thanks to Bangladesh government, Foreign Ministry, BIDA, BEZA, Ministry of Aviation, Dutch Embassy, DBCCI Board of Directors and distinguished DBCCI members. DBCC members got business opportunity between the Netherlands and Bangladesh. He also emphasised on some prior sectors like Blue Economy, Water resources, ICT and Industrial 4th Revolution, Hi-tech Agriculture and food procession, Leather and Jute goods. The president announced the next delegation and invited to the members present. He thanked the people of the Netherlands, their prudent government leaders and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dhaka for their earnest cooperation for our country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prominent business leaders, Dutch partners, representatives from other Chamber of Commerce, government high officials were present in the Iftar Party.

Mr. Md. Atiqul Haque, Senior Vice President, Mr. Md. Shakawat Hossain Mamun, Vice President, Mr. Md. Shahid Alam, Vice President, Mr. Ataus Sopan Malik, Secretary General, Mr. Muhammad Risalat Siddique, Joint Secretary General, Mr. Noafel Bin Reza, Director Finance, Directors present were Mr. Md. Nazmul Haque, Mr. Md. Shah Alam, Mr. M. Rabiul Hossain, Mr. Md. Sayem Faroky, Mr. Mazharul Haque Chowdhury, Mr. Md. Haroon-ur-Rashid, Mr. Engr. Razeeb Haider, Mr. Kawser Hossain and 120 distinguished members of DBCCI, representatives from Electronic and Print media were present in the networking event. The meeting ended and was followed by dinner.

DBCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

1d | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

2h | Videos
Iran VS Israel: who is ahead in military capabilities?

Iran VS Israel: who is ahead in military capabilities?

3h | Videos
Pakistan prospect Usman Khan banned from UAE cricket

Pakistan prospect Usman Khan banned from UAE cricket

1h | Videos
Why is the remittance low before Eid?

Why is the remittance low before Eid?

31m | Videos