'Rewarding Relation between the Netherlands and Bangladesh' at DBCCI Iftar Mahfil

Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DBCCI) hosted a Business Networking Seminar on "Rewarding Relation between the Netherlands and Bangladesh" at DBCCI Iftar party on 6 April 2023 at Six Seasons Hotel in Dhaka.

Mrs. Sara van Hoeve, First Secretary, Economic Affairs, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dhaka, Bangladesh graced the event as a Special Guest. She focused on the important sectors, specially agriculture, IT, water resources, leather and RMG. She appreciated youth group of Bangladesh, who has a significant contribution in ICT sector. DBCCI may take a rule to make a gateway among the youth tech group to the Dutch investors. She also focused on the present contribution by the Dutch government to Bangladesh Mrs. Sara assured all support from Dutch Embassy.

Mr. Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser, President, Dutch-Bangla Chamber presided over the session. Mr. Afser expressed his gratitude to the patrons for the successful completion of the BIDA-BEZA-DBCCI Delegation to the Netherlands and Belgium during 1-5 November 2023. He gave special thanks to Bangladesh government, Foreign Ministry, BIDA, BEZA, Ministry of Aviation, Dutch Embassy, DBCCI Board of Directors and distinguished DBCCI members. DBCC members got business opportunity between the Netherlands and Bangladesh. He also emphasised on some prior sectors like Blue Economy, Water resources, ICT and Industrial 4th Revolution, Hi-tech Agriculture and food procession, Leather and Jute goods. The president announced the next delegation and invited to the members present. He thanked the people of the Netherlands, their prudent government leaders and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dhaka for their earnest cooperation for our country.

Prominent business leaders, Dutch partners, representatives from other Chamber of Commerce, government high officials were present in the Iftar Party.

Mr. Md. Atiqul Haque, Senior Vice President, Mr. Md. Shakawat Hossain Mamun, Vice President, Mr. Md. Shahid Alam, Vice President, Mr. Ataus Sopan Malik, Secretary General, Mr. Muhammad Risalat Siddique, Joint Secretary General, Mr. Noafel Bin Reza, Director Finance, Directors present were Mr. Md. Nazmul Haque, Mr. Md. Shah Alam, Mr. M. Rabiul Hossain, Mr. Md. Sayem Faroky, Mr. Mazharul Haque Chowdhury, Mr. Md. Haroon-ur-Rashid, Mr. Engr. Razeeb Haider, Mr. Kawser Hossain and 120 distinguished members of DBCCI, representatives from Electronic and Print media were present in the networking event. The meeting ended and was followed by dinner.