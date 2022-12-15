Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel launches fine dining restaurant and bar

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel launched their fine dining global cuisine restaurant and bar- SEAR on Wednesday (14 December).

The restaurant was inaugurated by Premier Group Ltd Chairman Dr HBM Iqbal along with the Advisor to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, said a press release.

The ceremony was graced by remarkable media and business personalities along with corporate high officials and ambassadors.

"People will love Sear as it is a coming together of great food, great people and great music - said Dr HBM Iqbal, chairman of Premier Group Ltd. the owning company of Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.

Sear has a high-end chic atmosphere which will definitely amaze its guests. It has a live show kitchen along with an exclusive Bar having panoramic views- that aims to serve guests with a nouvelle experience of fine food along with live entertainment. Apart from this, Sear also offers the alchemy of mixology from world-class experts. The restaurant serves from 6 pm till 11 pm, the press release added.

"People in Dhaka love music, and this restaurant is something that will offer Dhaka people a divergent experience where they can enjoy with their friends and families with exquisite food, top notch service and jovial ambiance.," said Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel General Manager Noeke Kusuma.