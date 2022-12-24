Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel to celebrate Christmas, New Year

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel invites guests to celebrate a heart-warming festive season through a line-up of scrumptious menus, special room offers and exclusive privileges for the Christmas throughout December as well as a lively celebration for the New Year.

A media meet and greet was arranged on 22 December, late afternoon, at the lobby café GBC to celebrate this occasion, said a press release.

During the whole festive month this year, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel will be decorated in traditional red, green, gold and bronze Christmas ornaments. A beautiful Christmas tree and glittery lights has been placed at the Lobby Lounge to add to the Christmas feel.

The whole hotel has been decorated as pretty as a picture to entertain guests. Hotel staff will also be in special festive uniforms to greet the guests and bring the warmth of the festive spirit closer starting from 23 December till 25 December.

The hotel also offers a winter staycation package from 19 to 30 that includes, early check in, late check out and discounts on spa treatments.

