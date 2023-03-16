EBL signs agreement with Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has signed an agreement with Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.

Md Bin Mazid Khan, head of Bancassurance, Student Banking & Retail Propositions of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Noeke Kusuma, general manager, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel signed a customer benefit agreement in Dhaka recently.

Under this arrangement, EBL cardholders can enjoy special benefits at the hotel.

Md Al-Amin, hotel manager and in-charge of Sales and Marketing and Syed Yameenul Huq, director, Sales and Marketing of Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel were present among others on the occasion.

