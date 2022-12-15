Grand Opening: Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel opens doors for SEAR restaurant

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel has launched its fine dine global cuisine restaurant & bar- SEAR, on 14 December.

The launching ceremony was held at Level 18 of the hotel premises, 78 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka, said a press release.

According to the media release, this is a premier restaurant in the country to indulge guests with a wide range of global delicacies and the unique experience of fine dining with live jazz music.

The restaurant was inaugurated by Chairman of Premier Group Ltd, Dr HBM Iqbal along with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, MP; Salman F Rahman, MP, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister; Chairman Basundhara Group Ahmed Akbar Sobhan; Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Abdulla Ali Khaseif Alhmoudi; Moin Iqbal, managing director, Premier Group; M Imran Iqbal, director, Premier Group; Jamal G Ahmed, director, Premier Group; Nawrin Iqbal, director, Premier Group; Noeke Kusuma, general manager of Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel. Business personalities along with corporate high officials and ambassadors attended the event.

 "People will love Sear as it is a coming together of great food, great people and great music - said Dr HBM Iqbal, chairman of Premier Group Ltd the owning company of Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.

Sear has a high-end chic atmosphere which will definitely amaze its guests. It has a live show kitchen along with an exclusive Bar having panoramic views- that aims to serve guests with a nouvelle experience of fine food along with live entertainment. Apart from this, Sear also offers the alchemy of mixology from world-class experts. The restaurant serves from 6 pm till 11 pm, said the media release.

"People in Dhaka love music, and this restaurant is something that will offer Dhaka people a divergent experience where they can enjoy with their friends and families with exquisite food, top notch service and jovial ambiance," said Noeke Kusuma, general manager of Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.

