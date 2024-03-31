Relish unlimited pizza and beverage offer at Renaissance Dhaka

31 March, 2024
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Marriott International's Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is pleased to announce its special Unlimited Pizza and Beverage Offer with Pepsi as the beverage partner. 

Pizza lovers can now enjoy endless slices of chef-special pizzas inspired by flavours from around the world, paired with refreshing beverages, amidst stunning views of the city skyline and the poolside ambiance at their 19th-floor rooftop restaurant. 

Priced at an unbeatable 1499 BDT from 5 pm to 8 pm, this offer presents an ideal opportunity for a leisurely outing with friends or a laid-back family meal, promising an unparalleled dining experience that caters to diverse palates. 

From the expertise of our seasoned chefs to the diverse range of pizzas crafted with passion and precision, our culinary artisans at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel have meticulously perfected each recipe to deliver a symphony of flavours. 

Whether you're craving the simplicity of a traditional Margherita or the boldness of a New York-style slice, our chefs infuse each creation with innovation and authenticity, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates the essence of global gastronomy.

