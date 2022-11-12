Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan appoints new hotel manager

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan appoints new hotel manager

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan appoints new hotel manager

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, a Marriott International distinct premium brand, has recently appointed Md. Al-Amin as hotel manager and In-Charge of Sales and Marketing under Executive office department. 

He has started his journey with this role in Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel effective from November 1, says a press release.

Most recently Amin was the hotel manager of The Westin Dhaka and cluster In-Charge of Sales and Marketing of the Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka. And he continued his journey with Marriott International. 

Having more than 17 years of experience under his belt, he worked with renowned companies like Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, Grameenphone Ltd. and many more. 

Noeke Kusuma, the general manager of Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, said, "We are so happy to have Al-Amin with Renaissance Dhaka Team. We wish him a long and successful journey with us.
 

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

