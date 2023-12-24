Remark HB, Walton ink strategic partnership deal

Remark HB Limited has come to change the country's import-dependent cosmetics market. Remark's skincare, colour cosmetics, home and personal care products made with the US-based company 'Remark LLC's American technology have been gaining the trust of Bangladeshi consumers.

On December 13, Harlan Store, a multi-brand shop of Remark HB Limited, and Walton Hi-Tech, a leading manufacturer and exporter of electronics and technology products in Bangladesh, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on December 13, 2023. Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Deputy Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker and Remark HB Ltd's Executive Director Abdul Alim Shimul inked the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Among others, Walton Plaza's Managing Director Mohammad Rayhan, Walton Hi-Tech's Additional Managing Director Amdadul Hoque Sarker and Major General (Retd.) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, Deputy Managing Director Eva Rezwana Nilu, Senior Executive Directors Shahjalal Hossain Limon, Didarul Alam Khan (Chief Marketing Officer), Film Actor Amin Khan and Anisur Rahman Mollick, Remark HB's Operative Director Jiban Ahmed, Deputy Director Ariful Islam were present.

As a part of the agreement, a two-day long exhibition of Remark was held on 18 and 19, 2023 at the Walton Corporate Office premises. On the last day of the two-day exhibition, Remark's Sunbit and Harlan Stores Brand Ambassador popular film actress Pari Moni was present. The two-day long exhibition witnessed sound response from Walton employees.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Walton Hi-Tech's DMD Nazrul Islam Sarker said, "Walton is manufacturing and delivering global standard electrical, electronics, home and kitchen appliance products at home and abroad. Remark also launched international standard health and beauty products for Bangladeshi consumers. Thanks to Remark for giving special discounts to Walton members on the purchase of these products."

Remark's Head of Sales Abdul Alim Shimul said, "Our goal is to provide high colour cosmetics, skin care and home care products to the Bangladeshi consumers. Thus, we are moving forward with the initiative of opening 1000 branded shops across the country within the next year. Walton members will get special discounts on the purchase of products from these branded shops of Remark.

Following the signing ceremony, the Harlan New York's CEO said, "My best wishes to all members of the Walton family. It is not just a partnership agreement; rather it is a testament to the like-minded values and vision of Walton and Remark. Hopefully, our range of authentic cosmetics will increase."

Walton Plaza's Managing Director Mohammad Rayhan said, "There is a huge demand for home care, beauty and cosmetics products in the Bangladeshi market. Meanwhile, fake products are available in the domestic market. As a result, consumers are being cheated on buying fake beauty and cosmetics products and also their health is also at serious risk. For that, Remark is delivering quality cosmetics and beauty products of famous brands like Nior, Siodil, Lily, Harlan to the consumers. The MoU between Walton and Remark will further strengthen the business relationship between the two organizations."

As per the MoU, members of the Walton family will receive special discounts on home care, skin care and color cosmetics products purchased from Remark's brand shop 'Harlan Store'. They can enjoy this benefit in addition to other promotions running at Harlan stores. The discounts will be available on the Harlan.com e-marketplace. The two companies will collaborate with each other on various promotional campaigns in the near future.

Remark has brought a revolution in the domestic health, beauty and cosmetics sector by manufacturing and marketing products of the internationally acclaimed brands like Nior, Blaze & Skin, Siodil and Harlan. These products of Remark not only ensure quality, but also give consumers the assurance of authentic products. To reach these authentic products to all types of consumers, Remark HB has been opening one-stop brand shop "Harlan Store" across the country.