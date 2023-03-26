Ranks FC hands over green building ‘White Oak’ at Mehedibagh in Ctg

Ranks FC Properties, a subsidiary of Rankon Group, has recently handed over its green project "White Oak" at Mehedibagh in Chattogram city to the apartment owners.

On the occasion, the developer company organised a welcome party at the project premises.

High officials of Ranks FC Properties, landlords, and apartment owners celebrated this auspicious occasion by cutting a cake.

In his speech, Landlord Saifuddin Tarek said, "The building has been recognised as an iconic building. I am proud to be a partner in this project."

Another Landlord Tauhidur Rahman said, "We got more than we imagined. We have achieved our dream."

Chattogram Development Authority Senior Architect Golam Rabbani said he is impressed by this project which is an example of how beautiful a building can be if it is built according to the rules.

Ranks FC Properties CEO Tanveer Shahriar Rimon said, "Everyone makes buildings, and we make art pieces. No environmentally harmful construction materials have been used in this building. Eco-friendly vertical greens, energy efficient windows, use of solar power, rainwater harvesting, etc have made the building an environment-friendly one."

"Besides, there are water bodies, rainforest, birds of paradise, welcome lounge, oak lounge and rooftop green lounge, gym, and mindfulness zone. Everything is designed to enhance the lifestyle of the residents," he added.

Ranks FC Divisional Director Mashid Rahman said, "This project is exemplary. Real estate is more of a passion for us than a business. We are working to reduce the building temperature by two degrees."

Ranks FC Properties Managing Director Fahim Ahmed Faruq Chowdhury highlighted the achievements of the company in the past age and said that all the customers are partners in this achievement.

"Our mission is to make real estate sustainable and affordable. Real estate cannot be kept within the reach of the middle class by building buildings in the city, so suburbs have to be built," he added.

Among others, Inspace Architects CEO Wahidur Rahman Adib, GM Construction's Biswajit Chowdhury, and Head of Sales Raihan Islam spoke on the occasion.