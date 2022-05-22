Construction of ‘Breezy Terrace’ project of Ranks FC begins

Corporates

TBS Report 
22 May, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 12:27 pm

Related News

Construction of ‘Breezy Terrace’ project of Ranks FC begins

TBS Report 
22 May, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 12:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Construction of the luxurious single-unit apartment project "Breezy Terrace" of Ranks FC Properties Limited has begun in Chattogram's South Khulshi area.

Ranks FC Managing Director (MD) Fahim Ahmed Faruk Chowdhury inaugurated the project, being developed on a seven katha plot, on Friday.

The company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tanvir Shahriar Rimon and Shakhawat Hossain, the landowner, were also present at the event, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Ranks Deputy Manager (Marketing) Waizuddin Milon said that each of the 2,681-square-foot apartments of the single-unit ultra-modern project will have four bedrooms.

The other facilities include a high-speed lift, emergency power supply, star lounge, and a gym, he added.

Inspace, a sister concern of Ranks FC Properties Limited, designed the project.

The project will be handed over to the clients within 18 months by 2023, said the deputy manager.

Ranks FC Deputy General Manager (Business Development) Shafuil Alam Jewel and other senior officials also attended the inauguration programme.

Dhaka / Modern Architecture / Ranks FC Properties

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

17m | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

32m | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

2h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

2h | Videos
Wheat prices double in India

Wheat prices double in India

15h | Videos
Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

16h | Videos
Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature