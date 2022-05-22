Construction of ‘Breezy Terrace’ project of Ranks FC begins

Construction of the luxurious single-unit apartment project "Breezy Terrace" of Ranks FC Properties Limited has begun in Chattogram's South Khulshi area.

Ranks FC Managing Director (MD) Fahim Ahmed Faruk Chowdhury inaugurated the project, being developed on a seven katha plot, on Friday.

The company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tanvir Shahriar Rimon and Shakhawat Hossain, the landowner, were also present at the event, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Ranks Deputy Manager (Marketing) Waizuddin Milon said that each of the 2,681-square-foot apartments of the single-unit ultra-modern project will have four bedrooms.

The other facilities include a high-speed lift, emergency power supply, star lounge, and a gym, he added.

Inspace, a sister concern of Ranks FC Properties Limited, designed the project.

The project will be handed over to the clients within 18 months by 2023, said the deputy manager.

Ranks FC Deputy General Manager (Business Development) Shafuil Alam Jewel and other senior officials also attended the inauguration programme.