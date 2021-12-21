Ranks FC signs agreement with landowners for housing project in Chattogram

Infrastructure

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 07:38 pm

Ranks FC signs agreement with landowners for housing project in Chattogram

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 07:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ranks FC Properties Limited, a real estate developer, has signed an agreement with landowners to implement its new project, "M Square," a modern trade and residential project at Jakir Hossain Road in Chattogram.

The signing ceremony was held at a restaurant in the port city on Friday, said a press release.

Ranks FC Properties Managing Director Fahim Ahmed Faruk Chowdhury, CEO Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, and land owners Sayed Kudrat Ali, Sayed Tafayel Ali, Dr Nafisa Khatun, were present at the signing ceremony.

According to the agreement, the real estate company will build a 14-story building with a modern architectural design.

Inspace Architects, a sister concern of Ranks FC Properties Limited, will design the project.

The company hoped that they could begin the project's work next year.

