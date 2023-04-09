Ranks FC holds programme with architects

Ranks FC Properties organised an event with young architects at their recent green project White Oak at Mehedibag, Chattogram.

At the event titled "Meet the Architects: Paving the Way to Green Building", a panel discussion was held after a recent day-long project site visit, said a press release.

At this time, the negotiators raised their views on various thoughts related to green buildings.

Architect Ashiq Imran, president of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (Chattogram Chapter), and Wahidur Rahman Adeeb, CEO of Rancon Group, Inspace, were present as panellists moderated by Ranks FC CEO Tanveer Shahriar Rimon.

"Ranks FC is setting an example of how modern and stunning buildings can be constructed within CDA norms. He tells young architects to learn how to ensure accurate detailing," said Ashiq Imran.

"Simplicity is the main idea behind Rancon's architecture. He also said that no matter where our architecture is in Bangladesh, people are bound to recognise the special features of these architectures," commented Wahidur.

"Rankon is leading the way in the effort to build green buildings in Bangladesh. We ensure the use of environment-friendly raw materials in building construction. Our buildings are energy efficient. We design buildings to ensure maximum use of natural light," said Tanveer.

"Apart from ensuring widespread use of solar power, water wastage prevention, rainwater harvesting and recycling have been ensured here. Vertical green covering the walls of the building will reduce carbon emissions. The temperature of the building will always be at least 1 to 2 degrees lower," he added.