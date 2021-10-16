Brac Bank offers special facilities for Ranks FC Properties customers

Banking

TBS Report
16 October, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 04:29 pm

Brac Bank offers special facilities for Ranks FC Properties customers

TBS Report
16 October, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 04:29 pm
Brac Bank offers special facilities for Ranks FC Properties customers

The customers of Ranks FC Properties Ltd Limited will enjoy special interest rates, faster home loan processing and promotional offers from Brac Bank. 

The Chattogram-based real estate company, Ranks FC Properties, and Brac Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding.    

Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, CEO and Md Imtiaz Bashar, deputy manager of customer service at Ranks FC Properties Limited and Md Monirul Islam, head of retail lending, Salauddin Hazari, regional head of Chattogram region, Kayesh Chowdhury, head of regional corporate - Chattogram and Md Sirajus Saleken, head of mortgage and developer relationship management of Brac Bank were present at the signing ceremony.  

The bank's home loan facilitates purchase of new apartment and renovation or extension of the existing of home. At competitive interest rate and processing fee, Brac Bank home loan makes dream of owning a house true.   

 

