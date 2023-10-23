Rangs Electronics Ltd launches Brahmanbaria showroom

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rangs Electronics Limited has organised a launching ceremony of their "Rangs Electronics – Brahmanbaria Showroom" at TA Road, Brahmanbaria.

Senior General Manager of Rangs Electronics Ltd Mohammad Zane Alam and Nayar Kabir, Mayor of Brahmanbaria Municipality have jointly inaugurated the Brahmanbaria showroom.

Also, other high officials from Rangs Electronics Limited, respected buyers and dignitaries were present at the launching ceremony.

In the year 2003, Rangs inaugurated this Brahmanbaria showroom at TA Road, Brahmanbaria with official Sony products for the customers of Brahmanbaria. After 20 years, today, Rangs has inaugurated its redefined exclusive Store with a bigger space of 1400 square feet. It is equipped with the latest "L Series" Sony BRAVIA XR OLED, Google TV, ALPHA Camera, Lens & Accessories, Home Audio & Video systems. It is also equipped with the latest LG official OLED, NanoCell, 4K UHD LED TV, Refrigerator, NanoChef Microwave Oven, Washing Machine, Earbuds and Water Puricare. Being committed to provide best quality & official electronics appliances; trustworthy After Sales Service under the same umbrella, other renowned brands like Electrolux, Kelvinator, Whirlpool, Rangs, Kenstar will also be available here.

On the occasion of the opening, there will be special discounts for 7 days and many more free gifts including soundbars, t-shirts. Also, during Cricket World Cup there is "Great Exchange Offer-Season 2" there is an opportunity to get 1 product by exchanging 2 products.

Rangs Electronics Ltd. is one of the trusted electronics appliances distributors and has been doing business with goodwill, success and trust for the last 40 years. 

Rangs Electronics

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

