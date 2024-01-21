Rangs Electronics launches ‘Banijjo Mela-2024 & Winter Fest’ campaign

21 January, 2024, 05:45 pm
Rangs Electronics Ltd, the leading electronics and electric company, has organised a grand launching ceremony of "Banijjo Mela-2024 & Winter Fest" campaign at their Sonartori Tower Showroom, 12, Sonargaon Road, Banglamotor, Dhaka. 

With this offer, maximum 42% discount from MRP can be availed for all range of products, reads a press release. 

Customer will get cash voucher of Tk500 to maximum Tk3,000 for every purchase from Tk15,000 and above. These Voucher can be redeemed on next purchase of any product from the showroom. 

The Business Standard

There will be cash discount for Kelvinator, Rangs or Whirlpool fridge, deep freeze, washing machine & microwave oven. Sony Soundbar Bundle Offer! Customer will get 10% cash discount while purchasing Sound Bar with any 4K TV Models. 

The deputy managing director of Rangs Electronics Limited, Ms Beanus Hussain, has inaugurated the ceremony. Other high officials from Marketing and Sales Department were also present at the event.  

After launching the campaign, countrywide Rangs showrooms are heavily crowded with exited customers. This offering will continue till 31 January. But to avoid overcrowd or without showing any cause, Rangs management may close the campaign anytime.

Rangs Electronics Ltd is the official distributor of SONY, LG, Kelvinator, Electrolux, Whirlpool products in Bangladesh and dealing business with goodwill, success and trust for last 40 years.
 

