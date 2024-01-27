Rangamati District Police, bKash stand by the student affected with rare disease

Corporates

Press Release
27 January, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 04:39 pm

Related News

Rangamati District Police, bKash stand by the student affected with rare disease

Press Release
27 January, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 04:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rangamati District Police and country's largest Mobile Financial Service providing organisation, bKash, stand by a university student Rupak Khisa, who is suffering from a rare bone disease (Ankylosing spondylitis). 

Rupak is a 6th batch student of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department of Rangamati Science and Technology University (RMSTU).

On Thursday (25 January), Rangamati District Police and bKash handed over Tk 2 lakh cash to the families of the sick students in the meeting room of Rangamati Science and Technology University. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mohammad Yusuf, registrar, Rangamati Science and Technology University; Mir Abu Tauhid, BPM (Bar), superintendent of police of Rangamati District; AKM Monirul Karim, EVP and HoD, external affairs, external and corporate affairs, bKash; Adv Rajeev Chakma, uncle of the sick student; heads of various departments of the university, teachers, officials and students of CSE department were present at that time.

Bkash / Rangamati District Police / Student

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zaker Hossain/TBS

Northbrook Hall: The elegant 'Lalkuthi' on the banks of the Buriganga River

18m | Photo Stories
Kana Verheul, centre, with her niece, right, and her long-lost sister Taslima, left. Photo: Noor Alam/The Guardian

How a stolen child found her way back home after decades of searching

7h | Bangladesh
Donald Trump has solidified his hold on his party’s electorate after his New Hampshire primary win against Nikki Haley. Photo: Reuters

What's in store for Trump's second coming?

4h | Panorama
Ahsan Senan.

New technology will not leave you unemployed

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

8m | Videos
Colorful flowers in the Social Science Faculty of Chittagong University

Colorful flowers in the Social Science Faculty of Chittagong University

3h | Videos
Fully automate customs – use big data techs: Finance Minister

Fully automate customs – use big data techs: Finance Minister

3h | Videos
'Red Sea turmoil casts a cloud over Bangladesh's $40b trade'

'Red Sea turmoil casts a cloud over Bangladesh's $40b trade'

4h | Videos