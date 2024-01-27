Rangamati District Police, bKash stand by the student affected with rare disease

Rangamati District Police and country's largest Mobile Financial Service providing organisation, bKash, stand by a university student Rupak Khisa, who is suffering from a rare bone disease (Ankylosing spondylitis).

Rupak is a 6th batch student of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department of Rangamati Science and Technology University (RMSTU).

On Thursday (25 January), Rangamati District Police and bKash handed over Tk 2 lakh cash to the families of the sick students in the meeting room of Rangamati Science and Technology University.

Mohammad Yusuf, registrar, Rangamati Science and Technology University; Mir Abu Tauhid, BPM (Bar), superintendent of police of Rangamati District; AKM Monirul Karim, EVP and HoD, external affairs, external and corporate affairs, bKash; Adv Rajeev Chakma, uncle of the sick student; heads of various departments of the university, teachers, officials and students of CSE department were present at that time.