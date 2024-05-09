Rabindranath Tagore’s 163rd birthday celebrated

A three-day celebration of Rabindranath Tagore's 163rd birthday was initiated by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

The programme organised at the national level was inaugurated by the Speaker of the National Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury at 11:00am yesterday (8 May) in the auditorium of the National Theater.

The first day's activities started with the lighting of the lamp and the performance of the national anthem. Then the late artist Sadi Mohammed was remembered with a melodious instrumental performance.

Talking about the theme of the celebration which is "Shonar Banglar Shopno o Bastobota: Rabindranath theke Bangabandhu", the speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury MP said, "When we see the visions of Rabindranath and Bangabandhu together, we find Bangali national identity, self-identity and self-esteem at its center".

Photo: Courtesy

She also said, "Establishing Bengali self-identity and self-esteem was the close link between Rabindranath and Bangabandhu. Rabindranath took Bangalis to the World Assembly, Bangabandhu also gave his first speech in Bangla at the United nations Assembly in 1974."

In his welcome speech, the director general of Bangladesh Academy of Fine Arts said – "After independence, not only Bangabandhu, but also poet Rabindranath was banned, after the death of Bangabandhu, efforts were being made to deject Rabindranath's philosophy".

He also said, "We have seen attempts to change the national anthem of Bangladesh which was written by the poet who became a global phenomenon by writing Bengali poems". He also said, "Poet Guru Rabindranath Tagore is such a Robi [Sun] that has rising, but not setting."

In addition, Rabindra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Shah Azam and Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Khalil Ahmed spoke at the session. Eminent cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar gave a memorial speech.