Rabindranath Tagore’s 163rd birthday celebrated

Corporates

Press Release
09 May, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 09:52 am

Related News

Rabindranath Tagore’s 163rd birthday celebrated

Press Release
09 May, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 09:52 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A three-day celebration of Rabindranath Tagore's 163rd birthday was initiated by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

The programme organised at the national level was inaugurated by the Speaker of the National Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury at 11:00am yesterday (8 May) in the auditorium of the National Theater.

The first day's activities started with the lighting of the lamp and the performance of the national anthem. Then the late artist Sadi Mohammed was remembered with a melodious instrumental performance.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Talking about the theme of the celebration which is "Shonar Banglar Shopno o Bastobota: Rabindranath theke Bangabandhu", the speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury MP said, "When we see the visions of Rabindranath and Bangabandhu together, we find Bangali national identity, self-identity and self-esteem at its center".

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

She also said, "Establishing Bengali self-identity and self-esteem was the close link between Rabindranath and Bangabandhu. Rabindranath took Bangalis to the World Assembly, Bangabandhu also gave his first speech in Bangla at the United nations Assembly in 1974."

In his welcome speech, the director general of Bangladesh Academy of Fine Arts said – "After independence, not only Bangabandhu, but also poet Rabindranath was banned, after the death of Bangabandhu, efforts were being made to deject Rabindranath's philosophy".

He also said, "We have seen attempts to change the national anthem of Bangladesh which was written by the poet who became a global phenomenon by writing Bengali poems". He also said, "Poet Guru Rabindranath Tagore is such a Robi [Sun] that has rising, but not setting."

In addition, Rabindra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Shah Azam and Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Khalil Ahmed spoke at the session. Eminent cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar gave a memorial speech.

Rabindranath Tagore / birthday

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

23h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

23h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Litchi starts appearing in Kaptai markets

Litchi starts appearing in Kaptai markets

32m | Videos
Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

11h | Videos
Bangladesh 6th largest migrant-origin nation, 8th in remittance earning

Bangladesh 6th largest migrant-origin nation, 8th in remittance earning

1h | Videos
What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

12h | Videos