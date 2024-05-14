Tagore always advocated for more inclusive, egalitarian society: Envoy

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi celebrated the 163rd birth anniversary of legendary Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore on Monday (13 May). Photo: UNB

Legendary Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore was a prominent voice against colonisation and always advocated for a more inclusive and egalitarian society which even continues today to inspire people around the world generation after generation, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman has said.

Tagore was a versatile genius who contributed immensely to literature, art, music, education, culture and social reform, Mustafizur Rahman said when Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi celebrated the 163rd birth anniversary of legendary Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore on Monday (13 May).

He also expressed gratitude to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for adopting Rabindranath Tagore's "Amar Sonar Bangla" as the national anthem of Bangladesh.

As a part of the celebration, the High Commission organised a solo musical rendition by the renowned Rabindra Sangeet singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya at the Bangabandhu Hall of the High Commission.

With a soulful voice, astounding proficiency and undying passion, Bannya's performance captivated the audience. Bannya has recently received Padma Shri Award from the Government of India.

A sumptuous dinner with Bangladeshi delicacies was served after the cultural evening. High officials from the host government, members of civil society, journalists and members of the Bengali Community attended the programme.