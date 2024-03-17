Bangabandhu's 104th birth anniversary today

The nation is set to celebrate the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, coinciding with the National Children's Day 2024 today in a befitting manner.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladesh, was born in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of Gopalganj.

He was the third among four daughters and two sons of his parents — Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.

Alongside extensive programmes at home, Bangladesh missions abroad will also celebrate the day in a festive mood.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages yesterday afternoon, marking the day.

In a message, President Mohammed Shahabuddin said, " March 17 is a memorable day in the history of the Bangalee nation. On this day in 1920, the greatest Bangalee of all time, the architect of sovereign and independent Bangladesh and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born in Tungipara, a secluded village in Gopalganj."

Recalling the memories of Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "The main goal of the long political life of this world-renowned leader with a keen memory and far-sightedness was to liberate the Bengali nation from the chains of subjugation."

The national flag will be hoisted atop all the buildings of government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, and private organisations, educational institutions, and Bangladesh missions abroad.

The Women and Children Affairs Ministry has chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the birth anniversary as National Children's Day.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay tribute to Father of the Nation by placing wreaths at Bangabandhu's mausoleum at Tungipara.

Different organisations, including the Awami League, will pay homage to the great leader by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the city's Dhanmondi-32.

A discussion will be held at Tungipara on Sunday, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the chief guest.

The prime minister will distribute Tk5,20,000 among 104 brilliant students in Gopalganj district.

Apart from this, various programmes will be held throughout the day in Tungipara and elsewhere in the country.

Different political, social and cultural organisations have also announced various programmes to celebrate the day.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day in the life of Bangalees.