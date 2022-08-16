Pubali Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu 

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 07:06 pm

Pubali Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu 

Pubali Bank Limited paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his 47th Martyrdom Anniversary and National Mourning Day  with due respect. 

The day of mourning began with Playing the national anthem and hoisting the national flag at half-mast and hoisting the black flag at the bank's head office Monday (16 August), said a press release. 

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury was the Chief Guest at the discussion meeting based on the life and work of Bangabandhu. 

Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mohammad Ali, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary Zahid Ahsan, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Esha, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Shahadat Hossain were Special guests. 

General Manager Ahmed Enayet Manzur delivered the welcome speech. General Manager Dilip Kumar Paul and General Manager Abu Laich Md Shamsujjaman took part in the discussion. Regional Managers from all over the country, Head of Corporate Branches and Division Heads of Head Office were virtually attached to the discussion.

Managing Director and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury said, "Bangabandhu has given us freedom, he has given us an excellent constitution. Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury said that every chapter of individual Mujib, leader Mujib, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib and from Bangabandhu to Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a living history. The birth of this formidable man will be a matter of pride not only in contemporary Bangladesh, but also in the history of any country in the world. His slogan 'Joy Bangla' is an infallible mantra of self-respect and self-discovery of Bangla and Bangalis." 

Additional Managing Director Mohammad Ali presented a documentary based on Bangabandhu's life and work. 

At the end of the discussion, prayers were held for the departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family.
 

