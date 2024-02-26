Prime Bank gifts bus for Dhaka University students

Prime Bank Limited recently donated a bus for the students of Dhaka University.

Prime Bank Foundation Chairman Azam J Chowdhury handed over the bus key to Dhaka University's Vice Chancellor Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal in a programme at Senate Building of DU, reads a press release.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr Muhammad Samad, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar of DU, Treasurer of DU Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, Chairman of Prime Bank, Tanjil Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Prime Bank, Hassan O. Rashid and other senior officials from Prime Bank and Dhaka University were also present at this occasion.

Azam J Chowdhury, chairman of Prime Bank Foundation said, "We are always here to support Dhaka University, the institution which produces the brightest minds of this nation. This bus stands as a testament of our commitment towards the students and the development of their future."

DU VC thanked and extended his gratitude to Prime Bank for their support and urged them to come forward with such cooperation in future.