Prime Bank launches Hasanah Islamic Banking services in MyPrime 

Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank launches Islamic Banking services on its mobile banking app - MyPrime.

This update brings a new, easy-to-use interface designed for customers looking for Shariah-compliant financial services. The app was launched at an event in Dhaka. Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director; Wasiul Alam, SEVP and Head of Branch Distribution Network and other senior branch officials of the bank were present at the event.

Through the Hasanah MyPrime mobile application, customers of Prime Bank Islamic banking services can now manage their accounts, deposits, investments, and cards all in one place. They can also easily transfer funds and make payments, including utility bills, tuition fees, and insurance premiums, both online and offline using Bangla QR codes. New to bank customers can also open their account at Prime Bank with the app instantly. The updated app is now available for download on Google PlayStore and soon will be available on Apple Store as well.