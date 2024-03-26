Prime Bank launches Hasanah Islamic Banking services in MyPrime 

Corporates

Press Release
26 March, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 07:20 pm

Related News

Prime Bank launches Hasanah Islamic Banking services in MyPrime 

Press Release
26 March, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 07:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank launches Islamic Banking services on its mobile banking app - MyPrime.

This update brings a new, easy-to-use interface designed for customers looking for Shariah-compliant financial services. The app was launched at an event in Dhaka. Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director; Wasiul Alam, SEVP and Head of Branch Distribution Network and other senior branch officials of the bank were present at the event. 

Through the Hasanah MyPrime mobile application, customers of Prime Bank Islamic banking services can now manage their accounts, deposits, investments, and cards all in one place. They can also easily transfer funds and make payments, including utility bills, tuition fees, and insurance premiums, both online and offline using Bangla QR codes. New to bank customers can also open their account at Prime Bank with the app instantly. The updated app is now available for download on Google PlayStore and soon will be available on Apple Store as well.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prime Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

11h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Will Israel respond to the call for a ceasefire?

Will Israel respond to the call for a ceasefire?

29m | Videos
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

2h | Videos
New schedule of metro

New schedule of metro

2h | Videos
How dollar account give you return

How dollar account give you return

1h | Videos