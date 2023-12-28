Premier Bank wins 'Bilateral Business Excellence Award'

The Premier Bank PLC has won the "Bilateral Business Excellence Award" from The Bangladesh-China Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCCI) & China Enterprise Association Bangladesh (CEAB) jointly.

The prestigious award programme was held recently at Radisson Blue Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka for the Enhancement of CEAB and BCCCI members who have made excellent contributions towards bilateral economic cooperation between China and Bangladesh throughout the year 2023, reads a press release.

M Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of Premier Bank received the award from Song Yang, Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh and Avijit Chowdhury, Additional Secretary, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) in the presence of Yao Wen, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh.

Ke Changliang, President of the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB), Al Mamun Mridha, Secretary General of the Bangladesh-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) along with Syed Nowsher Ali, Shahed Sekander, Nasim Sekander, Shamsuddin Chowdhury and Md. Touhidul Alam Khan FCMA, CSRA, Additional Managing Directors (AMD) of Premier Bank and other high-ranking officials from both organisations.