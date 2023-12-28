Premier Bank wins 'Bilateral Business Excellence Award'

Corporates

Press Release
28 December, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 04:37 pm

Related News

Premier Bank wins 'Bilateral Business Excellence Award'

Press Release
28 December, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 04:37 pm
Premier Bank wins &#039;Bilateral Business Excellence Award&#039;
The Premier Bank PLC has won the "Bilateral Business Excellence Award" from The Bangladesh-China Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCCI) & China Enterprise Association Bangladesh (CEAB) jointly.
 
The prestigious award programme was held recently at Radisson Blue Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka for the Enhancement of CEAB and BCCCI members who have made excellent contributions towards bilateral economic cooperation between China and Bangladesh throughout the year 2023, reads a press release. 
 
M Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of Premier Bank received the award from Song Yang, Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh and Avijit Chowdhury, Additional Secretary, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) in the presence of Yao Wen, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh.
 
Ke Changliang, President of the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB), Al Mamun Mridha, Secretary General of the Bangladesh-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) along with Syed Nowsher Ali, Shahed Sekander, Nasim Sekander, Shamsuddin Chowdhury and Md. Touhidul Alam Khan FCMA, CSRA, Additional Managing Directors (AMD) of Premier Bank and other high-ranking officials from both organisations.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Premier Bank Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

2h | Features
Although a small country like Sri Lanka has 7,000 elephants, Bangladesh has only 200 of the giants. PHOTO: MONIRUL H KHAN

A ‘scary elephant encounter’: What it says about trekking through wildlife sanctuaries

3h | Earth
In Mohammad Jibon’s (the man in the red shirt) family, his mother (who used to work earlier), wife,  younger brother and son are all associated with the circus profession. Photo: Rafia Mahmud Prato

Shikaritola: The last performers of a once famous ‘circus village’

8h | Panorama
Members of the Trinomool BNP sit at the party’s central office, which is also the chamber of the party founder late Barrister Nazmul Huda. A picture of him with BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia hangs on the wall of the office. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Trinomool BNP: A mix of new faces and old loyalists

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

NBR orders importers to submit monthly records to customs

NBR orders importers to submit monthly records to customs

2h | Videos
Brazil could face suspension

Brazil could face suspension

19h | Videos
Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

8h | Videos
People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

20h | Videos