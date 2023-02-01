Premier Bank Ltd holds discussion meeting with HAAB

Corporates

Press Release
01 February, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 01:26 pm

Related News

Premier Bank Ltd holds discussion meeting with HAAB

Press Release
01 February, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 01:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Premier Bank Limited recently held a discussion meeting with the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel. 

B H Haroon, MP and director of Premier Bank Limited graced the occasion as chief guest while M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of HAAB, joined as special guest.

M Reazul Karim, FCMA, MED and CEO of the bank presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Muhammed Ali, advisor to the bank, Alhajj Maulana Fozlur Rahman, vice president of HAAB, Maulana Yakub Sharafati, senior vice president of HAAB along with AMDs Shahed Sekandar, Syed Nowsher Ali, and Shamsuddin Chowdhury also attended the programme.

MP Haroon said that Premier Bank Limited has continued to serve Hajj travellers while maintaining excellent standing with HAAB. 

He also discussed the new policies, rules and regulations developed and implemented by the present government to further benefit Hajj travellers. 

Meanwhile, HAAB President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim spoke about the new policies incorporated in the recent agreement established in Jeddah between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia regarding Hajj travellers as well as the benefits of digitalisation of the Hajj registration process. 

He expressed his sincere gratitude to Premier Bank for their continued support of HAAB and Hajj travellers ever since the beginning of Hajj banking services in Bangladesh.

M Reazul Karim, FCMA, MD and CEO of the bank, stated that Premier Bank will always stand in service of Hajj travellers and expressed his genuine appreciation for the HAAB members present at the discussion meeting.

Management personnel from HAAB and other AMDs and senior bank officials were present at the event.

Premier Bank Ltd / The Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

5h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

How to redirect inward remittances to formal channels

6h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

How the 'madoffs of Manhattan' can unravel Gautam Adani's empire

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Alka Yagnik guinness world record

Alka Yagnik guinness world record

4h | TBS Entertainment
Interest rate should be left to market

Interest rate should be left to market

4h | TBS Round Table
Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

19h | TBS World
Why Messi was blocked on Instagram?

Why Messi was blocked on Instagram?

18h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

6
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms