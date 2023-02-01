Premier Bank Ltd holds discussion meeting with HAAB

Premier Bank Limited recently held a discussion meeting with the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.

B H Haroon, MP and director of Premier Bank Limited graced the occasion as chief guest while M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of HAAB, joined as special guest.

M Reazul Karim, FCMA, MED and CEO of the bank presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Muhammed Ali, advisor to the bank, Alhajj Maulana Fozlur Rahman, vice president of HAAB, Maulana Yakub Sharafati, senior vice president of HAAB along with AMDs Shahed Sekandar, Syed Nowsher Ali, and Shamsuddin Chowdhury also attended the programme.

MP Haroon said that Premier Bank Limited has continued to serve Hajj travellers while maintaining excellent standing with HAAB.

He also discussed the new policies, rules and regulations developed and implemented by the present government to further benefit Hajj travellers.

Meanwhile, HAAB President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim spoke about the new policies incorporated in the recent agreement established in Jeddah between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia regarding Hajj travellers as well as the benefits of digitalisation of the Hajj registration process.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to Premier Bank for their continued support of HAAB and Hajj travellers ever since the beginning of Hajj banking services in Bangladesh.

M Reazul Karim, FCMA, MD and CEO of the bank, stated that Premier Bank will always stand in service of Hajj travellers and expressed his genuine appreciation for the HAAB members present at the discussion meeting.

Management personnel from HAAB and other AMDs and senior bank officials were present at the event.