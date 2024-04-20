Premier Bank holds 1st quarter business review meeting- 2024

The 1st Quarter Business Review Meeting-2024 of The Premier Bank PLC was held last today 19th April, 2024 at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.

Heroic Freedom Fighter Dr HBM Iqbal, Chairman, Board of Directors of The Premier Bank PLC graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Managing Director & CEO M Reazul Karim, FCMA presided over the event attended by Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Moin Iqbal (attended virtually), members of the Board of Director M Imran Iqbal (Chairman- Risk Management Committee), Shafiqur Rahman, Jamal G Ahmed, Nahyan Haroon, Independent Director Kaisar A Choudhury, Naba Gopal Bonik, Mohammad Abu Zafar (Managing Director, Designated) and other top officials of the bank.

Heroic Freedom Fighter Dr HBM Iqbal, Chairman, board of directors of the Premier Bank PLC gave special thanks to the Branch Managers & Zonal Heads over the development and success of the bank throughout the 1st Quarter of 2024 and hoped that the growth will continue well into the rest of this fiscal year further strengthening the banks position in the banking and financial sector of the country.

The key participants were all the Branch Managers and Zonal Heads along with Divisional Heads who reviewed the business performance of the Bank up till now and further discussed the strategies and challenges that need to be addressed in order to generate more business so that the objectives and yearly target for 2024 can be successfully achieved.

In the backdrop of the current scenario and its effect on the fundamental market and trade situation, MD & CEO of the Bank focused on business expansion and shared words of inspiration to uphold compliances and change business products to leap forward and reaffirm Premier Bank's position as one of the top performing banks in the country by the end of 2024.