Premier Bank holds business conference 

The Business Conference 2023 of Premier Bank Limited was held today at R Events, Renaissance Hotel Gulshan Dhaka.

Freedom Fighter Dr HBM Iqbal, chairman of Board of Directors of the bank graced the occasion as chief guest, reads a press release.

Managing Director & CEO M Reazul Karim presided over the event attended by vice chairman of the Board of Directors Moin Iqbal (virtually connected), members of the Board of Director BH Haroon MP, Abdus Salam Murshedy MP; M Imran Iqbal (Chairman- Risk Management Committee), Jamal G Ahmed, Nahyan Haroon, independent director Kaisar A Choudhury and advisor Muhammed Ali.

In the inaugural speech, bank's chairman freedom fighter Dr HBM Iqbal expressed his most sincere gratitude towards the Board of Directors, branch managers from all branches and every employee for achieving an annual growth of 20 percent while increasing operating profit from Tk852 crores to TK1024 crores by end of fiscal year of 2022.

He also said that it is his belief this continued success will positively impact our position within the banking industry in 2023.

Dr HBM Iqbal further stated that in our 23 years of prosperity, Premier Bank has continued to strive for excellence in modern and digital banking services empowered by the trust and love of our valued customers and stakeholders.

Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim said, "Despite a very challenging year for the entire global economy, Bangladesh has grown to become the 35th largest economy in the world according to the latest report by IMF. The launch of Padma Bridge has had significant impact on the small and medium enterprises of the country, benefits of which will be realised this year. Apart from this, despite the difficult economic situation our garments industry held strong and maintained a steady growth in export."

He further stated that we must work together to implement our business plans in order to meet the challenge of surviving the economic downturn.

Branch managers from 132 branches, zonal heads along with division heads of head office also attended the occasion.

