Premier Bank holds business conference 

Corporates

Press Release
14 January, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 07:15 pm

Related News

Premier Bank holds business conference 

Press Release
14 January, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 07:15 pm
Premier Bank holds business conference 

The Business Conference 2023 of Premier Bank Limited was held today at R Events, Renaissance Hotel Gulshan Dhaka. 

Freedom Fighter Dr HBM Iqbal, chairman of Board of Directors of the bank graced the occasion as chief guest, reads a press release.

Managing Director & CEO M Reazul Karim presided over the event attended by vice chairman of the Board of Directors Moin Iqbal (virtually connected), members of the Board of Director BH Haroon MP, Abdus Salam Murshedy MP; M Imran Iqbal (Chairman- Risk Management Committee), Jamal G Ahmed, Nahyan Haroon, independent director Kaisar A Choudhury  and advisor Muhammed Ali.

In the inaugural speech, bank's chairman freedom fighter Dr HBM Iqbal expressed his most sincere gratitude towards the Board of Directors, branch managers from all branches and every employee for achieving an annual growth of 20 percent while increasing operating profit from Tk852 crores to TK1024 crores by end of fiscal year of 2022. 
He also said that it is his belief this continued success will positively impact our position within the banking industry in 2023. 
Dr HBM Iqbal further stated that in our 23 years of prosperity, Premier Bank has continued to strive for excellence in modern and digital banking services empowered by the trust and love of our valued customers and stakeholders.
Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim said, "Despite a very challenging year for the entire global economy, Bangladesh has grown to become the 35th largest economy in the world according to the latest report by IMF. The launch of Padma Bridge has had significant impact on the small and medium enterprises of the country, benefits of which will be realised this year. Apart from this, despite the difficult economic situation our garments industry held strong and maintained a steady growth in export." 
He further stated that we must work together to implement our business plans in order to meet the challenge of surviving the economic downturn.
Branch managers from 132 branches, zonal heads along with division heads of head office also attended the occasion.
 

Premier Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

13h | Food
My return from the precipice

My return from the precipice

14h | Panorama
Undated artwork provided by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) depicts a quantum experiment that observes traversable wormhole behaviour. Photo: Caltech via Reuters

How physicists simulated a 'baby' wormhole and what it means for the future

12h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

2h | TBS Entertainment
Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

3h | TBS Today
Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

48m | TBS SPORTS
The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'