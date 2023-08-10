Pragati Life Insurance holds 23rd Annual General Meeting

The 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pragati Life Insurance Limited was held on Thursday (10 August) over Digital Platform.

The Chairman of the Company Khalilur Rahman presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The Shareholders unanimously approved 12% Cash Dividend for the year 2022.

Directors Syed M Altaf Hussain, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Mohammed Abdul Awwal, ASM Mohiuddin Monem, Md Shafiur Rahman, Mohammed Abdul Hamid, Nigar Jahan Chowdhury, Suhel Ahmed Choudhury, CEO Md Jalalul Azim, CFO Chandra Shekhar Das, External Auditor A Wahab & Co.

Chartered Accounts were present in the AGM. A large number of shareholders also participated in the meeting. The Company Secretary Jagadish Kumar Bhanja, FCS conducted the meeting.