Pragati Life Insurance holds its 21st AGM
The 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pragati Life Insurance Limited was held virtually on Thursday.
The Chairman of the company, Khalilur Rahman presided over the meeting, said a press release.
The Shareholders unanimously approved 12% cash dividend for the year 2020.
Directors Abdul Awal Mintoo, Mohammed Abdul Awwal, Nelofer Kamal, ASM Mohiuddin Monem, Tabith M Awal, Md Shafiur Rahman, Mohammed Abdul Hamid, Nigar Jahan Chowdhury, Muhammad Jamaluddin, Dr Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir and CEO Md Jalalul Azim were present in the AGM.
A large number of shareholders also participated in the meeting.
The Company Secretary Jagadish Kumar Bhanja, FCS conducted the meeting.