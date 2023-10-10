Pragati Life Insurance, Brac UPG sign MoU to provide life and health insurance to ultra-poor households

10 October, 2023, 03:35 pm
Pragati Life Insurance and the Ultra-Poor Graduation Programme (UPG) of Brac have signed a MoU to jointly introduce a life and health insurance product for ultra-poor households.

The agreement was signed by Md Jalalul Azim, chief executive officer of Pragati Life Insurance, and Palash K Das, director of the UPG Programme of Brac, in a simple ceremony held at Brac Centre recently, reads a press release.

Under this MoU, Pragati Life Insurance will provide life and health insurance coverage through a micro-insurance pilot project under the Alternative Distribution Channel (ADC) initiatives for the households involved in the UPG Programme of Brac.

Sajadul Haque, head of ADC of Pragati Life Insurance and Md Shahid Ullah, head of operations of the UPG Programme of Brac, and other officials of both organisations were present at the signing ceremony.

